Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday in midtown Tucson.
Officers received information of a possible shooting that happened at a duplex in the 3200 block of East Terra Alta Blvd., near East 5th Street and North Country Club Road.
Tucson Police responded to the duplex and found evidence that someone had been seriously injured. They eventually located a dead woman outside, near the apartment.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price.
19-year-old Joshua Galen Wood has been charged with concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution, and two counts of third degree burglary.
19-year-old Christopher Deangelo Bravo was also charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Both suspects were taken to Pima County Jail. Wood is being held on a $50,000 bound and Bravo is being held on a $30,000 bond.
16-year-old Juventino Cervantes-Burke has also been identified as a suspect in Price's murder. Heis being charged with manslaughter. He is being held in Pima County Jail and no bond has been set yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.