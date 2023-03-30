Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in midtown Tucson last Monday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers received from a call from a woman reporting a shooting in the 800 block of East Alturas Street.
Upon arrival, they located 46-year-old Shamus Baines with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The caller was identified as the shooter and remained on the scene during the investigation.
On March 29, Baines succumbed to this injuries from the shooting.
Investigators learned that Baines recently met the woman and agreed to pick her up along with another woman at her house. The three arranged to drive by a nearby business. As one of the woman were being dropped off, a physical altercation occurred between the woman caller and Baines inside the vehicle. At that time, the woman discharged her firearm hitting Baines.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives have spoken to everyone involved. They are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
No arrests have been made at this time.