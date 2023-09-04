Authorities investigating hit-and-run on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Tucson's southside.
On September 2 just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Tucson Blvd and East Bilby Road for a report of a hit-and-run involving a red 2007 Dodge Charger and a grey 2021 Nissan Rogue.
A male passenger of the Dodge was detained a short distance away after fleeing from the scene on foot. He was taken to the hospital with serious-injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, 69-year-old Blaza Ortiz Carbajal, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucson Police say the Dodge was traveling east on East Bilby Road when they failed to stop for the red traffic signal and struck the Nissan that was traveling north on Tucson Blvd in the median lane.
As a result, the Nissan struck a traffic signal pole at the intersections northeast corner.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.