Authorities investigating domestic violence incident in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned new information about the SWAT incident that occurred in midtown Tucson on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a residence near North Stone Ave and West Fort Lowell Rd just after 2 p.m.
The women fled the residence and the man was last seen going into the residence.
TPD says it was believed the suspect was still inside along with two infants and SWAT was called.
The suspect has not been located.
The infants were located in the residence and unharmed.