Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Authorities investigating deadly crash in midtown Tucson

Road

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in midtown on Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., authorities responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on East Broadway Blvd and South Randolph Way.

The involved driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities ask to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

