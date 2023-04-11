Authorities investigating deadly crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in midtown on Tuesday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., authorities responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on East Broadway Blvd and South Randolph Way.
The involved driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities ask to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
