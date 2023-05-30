Authorities investigating animal cruelty on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities responded to the 9800 block of South Cactus Apple Lane for a report of cockfighting.
Upon arrival, they discovered a large gathering at one of the properties and evidence of cockfighting.
A search warrant was served on the property.
Multiple people were arrested for cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, narcotic possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants, and intentional animal cruelty.
Over 150 animals were recovered including roosters, hens, chicks, dogs and a tortoise, PCSD say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88CRIME.