Authorities ID man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Arivaca

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting involving a trooper in Arivaca on Dec. 4.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper pulled over an SUV near West Arivaca Road.
After stopping the vehicle, one of the passengers reportedly confronted the trooper. DPS says there were eight people inside the vehicle. They say the suspect may have been involved in human smuggling.
The trooper shot the man, who has been identified as 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson, after he disregarded the trooper’s order, DPS said. They say he then fled from the scene east on Arivaca Road.
Limon’s car stopped after a brief pursuit, DPS said.
“It became apparent during the stop and securing of the occupants the driver was injured from the shooting,” said a DPS spokesperson.
The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.