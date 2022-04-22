Authorities ID driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Picacho

PICACHO, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities have identified the driver of the SUV involved in Thursday's high-speed pursuit that ended in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Kevin Avila allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near milepost 214 in reference to a reckless driving violation. Authorities say when attempting to flee the DPS patrol vehicle, the SUV, which was traveling westbound, crossed the I-10 median and collided into an eastbound tractor-trailer, head-on.

DPS said at least 11 people were involved in the crash, nine were occupants of the SUV. Three individuals were killed in the crash; two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third individual died at the hospital.

Five people were airlifted to hospitals in Phoenix and Tucson for further treatment on injuries sustained in the crash. In a Friday update, DPS said the victims remain in the hospital.

Officials say a third vehicle was also involved in the collision.

Immigration Customs Enforcement said Thursday, special agents were dispatched to the scene to investigate attempted human smuggling activity.

Avila was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide, numerous counts of endangerment and aggravated assault.