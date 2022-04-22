 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash on I-10 near Picacho

  • 0
Kevin Avila

Kevin Avila 

 Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

PICACHO, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities have identified the driver of the SUV involved in Thursday's high-speed pursuit that ended in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Kevin Avila allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near milepost 214 in reference to a reckless driving violation. Authorities say when attempting to flee the DPS patrol vehicle, the SUV, which was traveling westbound, crossed the I-10 median and collided into an eastbound tractor-trailer, head-on.

DPS said at least 11 people were involved in the crash, nine were occupants of the SUV. Three individuals were killed in the crash; two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third individual died at the hospital.

Five people were airlifted to hospitals in Phoenix and Tucson for further treatment on injuries sustained in the crash. In a Friday update, DPS said the victims remain in the hospital. 

Officials say a third vehicle was also involved in the collision.

Immigration Customs Enforcement said Thursday, special agents were dispatched to the scene to investigate attempted human smuggling activity.

Avila was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide, numerous counts of endangerment and aggravated assault. 

