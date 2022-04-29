Authorities ID 3 victims in fatal crash on I-10 near Picacho

PICACHO, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities identified the three victims in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho earlier this month.

On April 21, 18-year-old Kevin Avila allegedly fled a traffic stop on I-10 near milepost 214 in reference to a reckless driving violation. Authorities say when attempting to flee the DPS patrol vehicle, an SUV, which was traveling westbound, crossed the I-10 median and collided into an eastbound tractor-trailer, head-on.

DPS said at least 11 people were involved in the crash, nine were occupants of the SUV. Three of the nine SUV occupants were killed in the crash; two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third individual died at the hospital.

On Friday, officials identified the victims as 22-year-old Alexis Miguel Fuentes De La Cruz, 36-year-old Omar Ortiz-Ramirez and 39-year-old Raúl Carranza-Alonso.

DPS identified the three victims as Mexican nationals.

Four occupants of the SUV have been treated and released from Tucson and Phoenix hospitals. One victim remains hospitalized.

DPS says the tractor-trailer and box truck drivers were also treated and released from the hospital.

Avila was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of first-degree homicide, numerous counts of endangerment and aggravated assault.