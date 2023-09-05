Authorities asking for public's help locating homicide victim's car

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the car of a man who was killed near Vail.
Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a white 2005 Ford Explorer, with an Arizona disabled handicapped license plate, LXH72.
On August 30, deputies responded to the area of East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway for a report of an unresponsive man.
On August 31, authorities identified the man as 72-year-old Thomas Perry.
19-year-old Anthony Cruz was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail for first degree murder.
If you see the vehicle, call 911.