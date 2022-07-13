Authorities ask for public's help locating missing vulnerable man

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man who was last seen on Tucson's northwest side.
Eighty-two-year-old Victor Cortes was last seen Tuesday at about 6:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road.
Officials say he left the area on foot and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and white pants.
Cortes is described to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has green eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.