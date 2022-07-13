 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 330 PM MST...

At 250 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Tucson Estates, or 14 miles south of Marana, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and areas of blowing dust
reducing visibility.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South
Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West,
Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 236 and 259.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 72.
Route 86 between mile markers 149 and 170.
Route 286 between mile markers 44 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Authorities ask for public's help locating missing vulnerable man

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man who was last seen on Tucson's northwest side.

Eighty-two-year-old Victor Cortes was last seen Tuesday at about 6:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road.

Officials say he left the area on foot and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and white pants.

Cortes is described to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

