Authorities ask for help locating missing vulnerable man last seen on Tucson's south side

UPDATE: Mr. Alfarez-Munoz has been located.
TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable man.
Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Alfarez-Munoz was last seen in the area of Camino Verde and Drexel Road at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, with “Polo” written across the chest, blue jeans, and red slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information on the location of Jorge is urged to call 9-1-1.