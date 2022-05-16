Arson investigation underway after fire damages 14 homes in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are investigating the fire at a new housing development in Marana as arson.
At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 10000 north block of Leopard Gecko Terrace after structure fire ignited in the area, impacting more than a dozen homes.
Fire investigators told News 4 Tucson the homes were in the early wood-framing stage and not occupied. Firefighters said it took around an hour and a half to get the flames under control.
BREAKING: Marana Police confirm fire that destroyed 12 homes under construction in Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Friday night is being investigated as arson. ATF has been brought in for additional resources. I have exclusive video of the fire and eyewitness account live @KVOA 4,5,6 pic.twitter.com/AGjLh60sO6— Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) May 16, 2022
Once the fire was controlled, Northwest Fire District released that a total of 14 homes were damaged.
A joint investigation involving the Marana Police Department, NWFD and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms has been launched in connection to the blaze.
"Anything is possible," MPD Lt. Tim Brunenkant said. "We are looking at current employees, former employees, people that live in the area, any information that would suggest ... we have to determine a motive if it is arson."
The estimated cost of damages has not yet been released. No injuries were reported in reference to the fire.
The homes were built by D.R. Horton.
When asked if the home impacted by the fire had already been sold and if anything is being done to assist the buyers, representatives with the home construction company said they are working with local authorities.
Anyone with information about the blaze is advised to call 88-CRIME.
This is a developing story.