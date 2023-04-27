 Skip to main content
Arrest made in Naranja Road collision in March

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been arrested for a crash that left one person dead in Oro Valley on March 17.

The collision occurred on Naranja Road near Pomegranate Drive just before 1 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Sabrina Garcia was arrested for one count each of causing death by moving violation and causing physical injury by moving violation.

Oro Valley's collision reconstruction revealed that speeding, impairment, and phone usage were not factors in this collision.

