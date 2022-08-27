Arrest made in homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened back in April.
44-year-old Tony Razo was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas, said Tucson Police Department.
According to police, Razo was located on Aug. 24 in the 2600 block of S. 8th Ave.
Razo has been booked into the Pima County Jail for Second Degree Murder.
On April 27, officers found Bonillas unresponsive in the front yard of a house near the 4000 block of S. Belmar Ave. He was later declared deceased at the scene.