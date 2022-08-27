 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona,
southern Pima. In Southeast Arizona, western Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cedar Creek, Sopori Wash, Las Guijas Wash, California Gulch,
Yellow Jacket Wash, Papalote Wash, San Luis Wash, and Arivaca
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Arrest made in homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Razo.jpg

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened back in April.

44-year-old Tony Razo was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas, said Tucson Police Department.

According to police, Razo was located on Aug. 24 in the 2600 block of S. 8th Ave.

Razo has been booked into the Pima County Jail for Second Degree Murder.

On April 27, officers found Bonillas unresponsive in the front yard of a house near the 4000 block of S. Belmar Ave. He was later declared deceased at the scene.

Tags

News Producer

I am a news producer at KVOA and I graduated from the University of Arizona in 2021.

Recommended for you