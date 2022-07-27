 Skip to main content
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Tucson man in May

Paul Richard Miranda

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars in connection to the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man earlier this year in central Tucson.

On May 23, police responded to two separate incidents after receiving numerous 911 calls in reference to a shooting and a shooting victim. The shooting was reported in the 440 block of E. Calle Aurora and the victim was located at an apartment complex at 4301 E. 29th St.

The victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Ricardo Fragoso, was transported to hospital from the apartment complex. He succumbed to his injuries the following day at the hospital.

Detectives say Fragoso had been involved in an argument with an acquaintance at his home on Calle Aurora. Shortly after the argument, a vehicle arrived at the home and Fragoso was involved in another confrontation with the vehicle's occupants. He was reportedly shot and fled the scene seeking help. Police say he made his way to the apartment complex on 29th Street, where he was located.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Paul Richard Miranda was arrested near Kino Parkway and Silverlake Road. He has been charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Miranda is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.