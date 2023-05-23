Arrest made in Douglas church fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sources tell News 4 Tucson an arrest has been made for the Douglas church fires that occurred on Monday.

News 4 Tucson is told the man's name is Eric Ridenour and he's being booked into the Cochise County Jail.

ATF assisting with Douglas church fire investigation The cause of a fire that nearly completely destroyed two historic churches in Douglas remains under investigation. News 4 Tucson could see an increased presence of ATF agents on scene Tuesday.

A search warrant is has been served and Douglas Police are in the process of executing it.

Church members told us the first fire started at the Episcopal Church at around 10 a.m. on Monday morning and spread to the neighboring Presbyterian Church.

Both churches were more than 100 years old, and now they're left in ruins.

Federal agents have been working with the Douglas Fire Department trying to figure out what caused the two churches to burn to the ground.

No word yet on a motive for the cause of the fires.