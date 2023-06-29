 Skip to main content
Arrest made in double-murder earlier in June

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a double-murder that occurred on June 8 on Tucson's southside.

Upon further investigation, authorities connected 46-year-old Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson as a suspect.

On June 28, Jackson was located at another property near South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway.

He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first degree murder. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On June 8 shortly after 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the Minsk Hotel for reports of two people who were located unconscious and not breathing inside of their hotel room.

Detectives learned that Xavier Morales was staying at the hotel with Sonia Zaragoza.

They discovered that Jackson was in a dispute with Morales over an alleged prior assault.

