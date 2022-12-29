 Skip to main content
Arrest made in assault of Tucson Little Caesars employee over order

  • Updated
Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez

Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez 

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars in connection with the assault of a restaurant employee over an order in central Tucson in July.

Police identified 21-year-old Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez as one of the two suspects who assaulted an employee at the Little Caesars near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

In a Sept. 27 Tweet, police said the employee was taken to a hospital after sustaining "substantial injuries." 

The 21-year-old has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. 

