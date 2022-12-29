Arrest made in assault of Tucson Little Caesars employee over order

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars in connection with the assault of a restaurant employee over an order in central Tucson in July.
Police identified 21-year-old Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez as one of the two suspects who assaulted an employee at the Little Caesars near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
Detectives developed info identifying Daniel Silvas-Rodriguez (21) as one of the suspects who assaulted a restaurant employee back in July. He was charged w/Aggravated Assault & booked into jail. Detectives are grateful to our amazing community for the assist. Thank you, Tucson! pic.twitter.com/R8JXqDIPe6— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 29, 2022
In a Sept. 27 Tweet, police said the employee was taken to a hospital after sustaining "substantial injuries."
The 21-year-old has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.
🚨CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS?🚨Detectives are hoping to identify the two pictured suspects. Back in July, the pair entered Little Caesar's near 22nd St. & S. Craycroft Rd. and assaulted an employee. Anyone w/info is asked to call 88-CRIME. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/r2ntugmeyr— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 27, 2022