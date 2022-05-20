Armed person in custody following suspicious call at Marana Walmart, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A person is in custody following a suspicious call at a retail store in Marana Friday morning.
According to Marana Police Department, the suspicious person was armed with a handgun at the Walmart near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road.
In an update, police said the "person was in a mental health crisis. She didn’t wave the gun at anyone and was asking for crisis help. She was taken Into custody immediately."
No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Police say Walmart management has temporarily closed the store until further notice.
