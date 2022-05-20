 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Armed person in custody following suspicious call at Marana Walmart, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Armed person in custody following suspicious call at Marana Walmart, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A person is in custody following a suspicious call at a retail store in Marana Friday morning.

According to Marana Police Department, the suspicious person was armed with a handgun at the Walmart near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road.

In an update, police said the "person was in a mental health crisis. She didn’t wave the gun at anyone and was asking for crisis help. She was taken Into custody immediately."

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Police say Walmart management has temporarily closed the store until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we learn more details.

Tags

Recommended for you