Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1017 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain over the
last few days with up to 3.5 inches of rain indicated over
the the Catalina Mountains. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Flood waters are receding rapidly and should
fall below warning levels by 2 pm this afternoon.  Sabino
Creek is currently at 3.4 feet at the dam and is expected to
fall below 2.5 feet by 2 pm which is the level that
significantly impacts the water crossings.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Sabino Creek and Bird
Canyon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Arizona's Rubio retires after 31 seasons

  • Updated
  • 0
Dave Rubio and Gwen Egbert (21) 1

Dave Rubio talks with new UA volunteer assistant coach Gwen Egbert during the Wildcats Red-Blue game at McKale Center

 By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is retiring after 31 seasons, Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday.

Rubio is the winningest head coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach.

“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding leadership of our volleyball program for 31 seasons,” said Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke in a news release. “His coaching career put him among the winningest volleyball coaches in NCAA and Pac-12 Conference history while leaving a tremendous legacy here at Arizona. His tenure as leader of Arizona Volleyball puts him among the greats of the sport and garners respect from his peers across the country and around the globe. Dave guided generations of student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. He is a true Wildcat and an outstanding ambassador for the University of Arizona and the Southern Arizona community, a person of class and integrity, and we all wish him the best in retirement.”

Rubio moved to Tucson in 1992. He has 570 victories, 20 NCAA appearances, eight Sweet 16's, four Elite Eights and a Final Four appearance.

“After 31 seasons as the head volleyball coach at the University of Arizona, it is time for me to retire,” Rubio said in a news release. “I would like to thank Cedric Dempsey and Rocky LaRose for giving me the initial opportunity to be the head coach in 1992. I would also like to thank Jim Livengood, Greg Byrne, and Dave Heeke for their belief in me throughout my time at Arizona. I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who have contributed to our program. It has been a privilege to coach the players who chose to attend and compete at Arizona.”

Arizona Athletics says the process to select a new head coach is underway.

