Arizona's Rubio retires after 31 seasons

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is retiring after 31 seasons, Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday.
Rubio is the winningest head coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach.
“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding leadership of our volleyball program for 31 seasons,” said Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke in a news release. “His coaching career put him among the winningest volleyball coaches in NCAA and Pac-12 Conference history while leaving a tremendous legacy here at Arizona. His tenure as leader of Arizona Volleyball puts him among the greats of the sport and garners respect from his peers across the country and around the globe. Dave guided generations of student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. He is a true Wildcat and an outstanding ambassador for the University of Arizona and the Southern Arizona community, a person of class and integrity, and we all wish him the best in retirement.”
Rubio moved to Tucson in 1992. He has 570 victories, 20 NCAA appearances, eight Sweet 16's, four Elite Eights and a Final Four appearance.
“After 31 seasons as the head volleyball coach at the University of Arizona, it is time for me to retire,” Rubio said in a news release. “I would like to thank Cedric Dempsey and Rocky LaRose for giving me the initial opportunity to be the head coach in 1992. I would also like to thank Jim Livengood, Greg Byrne, and Dave Heeke for their belief in me throughout my time at Arizona. I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who have contributed to our program. It has been a privilege to coach the players who chose to attend and compete at Arizona.”
Arizona Athletics says the process to select a new head coach is underway.