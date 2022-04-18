 Skip to main content
Arizona's Christian Koloko declares for 2022 NBA Draft

  • Updated
Christian Koloko
MGoBlog / Marc-Grégor Campredon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's Christian Koloko announced on Twitter he is entering the 2022 NBA Draft on Monday.

"After much prayer and deliberation with my family, I have decided to make myself available for the 2022 NBA Draft," Koloko said.

During the 2021-2022 season, Koloko was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, and First Team All Pac-12.

He tied the Arizona single-season record for blocked shots (102), ranks fifth in Arizona history in career blocked shots. Koloko was also named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semi-finalist and the Pac-12 Player of the Week in November.

