Arizona's Christian Koloko declares for 2022 NBA Draft

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's Christian Koloko announced on Twitter he is entering the 2022 NBA Draft on Monday.
"After much prayer and deliberation with my family, I have decided to make myself available for the 2022 NBA Draft," Koloko said.
Forever thankful Wildcats nation ❤️❤️ 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/usbrkfMw6U— CjKoloko (@kolokojunior1) April 18, 2022
During the 2021-2022 season, Koloko was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, and First Team All Pac-12.
He tied the Arizona single-season record for blocked shots (102), ranks fifth in Arizona history in career blocked shots. Koloko was also named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semi-finalist and the Pac-12 Player of the Week in November.