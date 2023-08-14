Arizonans with Red Cross in Maui assisting in relief efforts

MAUI (KVOA) - Laura King is among the Red Cross staffers and volunteers in Maui, Monday night, helping to try and reunite families among the ash and rubble.
"Wherever you look you might be running into people who are literally homeless," King said.
King is the Regional Disaster Workforce Engagement Manager on the ground in Hawaii.
King tells News 4 Tucson the Red Cross has seven shelters set up and they are all at maximum capacity.
"When you walk into a shelter and you see the magnitude of how many people are physically in a location and knowing in your mind, they don't have anywhere else to go," King said. "You see the number of cots and blankets and people laying on them, congregating with their families, the stress they're under."
NBC News reports at least 99 lives are lost as of Monday night with the death toll expected to rise.
King is no stranger to working the aftermath of natural disasters.
"This was at a scale that was off the charts," she said.
King is set to spend the next three to four weeks on the island, doing what she can to help.
Even with all the destruction around her, she knows there is still beauty on the island. For her, that's comforting in this most sobering time.
"It's a very tranquil place, as paradise you picture it to be," King said. "So, you find those moments of peace and hope through the beauty and get through the visions you have and the sights of all the destruction."
