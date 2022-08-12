Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1156 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras burn scar. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil
Nakya.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
Gov. Doug Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.

The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's deputy chief of staff.

The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters).

"The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action," Ratlief said.

John Mennell, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the agency had just learned of Arizona's action and "is not prepared to comment at this time."

The move is the latest pushback by a Republican-led border state to what they contend is inaction by Democratic President Joe Biden on immigration. It was immediately prompted by the announcement of the end of the "Remain in Mexico" program that was announced this week, Ducey's top lawyer, Annie Foster said. That program required asylum-seekers to return to Mexico and await a court date, although thousands of migrants who make it into the country were not returned.

Ducey is using $6 million for the project out of $335 million the Legislature authorized in June to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico.

Ducey, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association, and other GOP politicians have tapped into border security as a potent political foil in an election year. He packed a signing letter for the budget with criticism of Biden.

"Arizona will not sit idly by as the Biden administration fails to do its job and safeguard our state and nation from the clear and present danger of an unsecure border," Ducey's letter said.

The Biden Administration announced late last month that it had authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma. The area has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings, and they planned to fill in four wide gaps. Arizona officials said they did not know why there was a discrepancy between the three gaps they identified and the federal government's plans.

Biden had pledged during his campaign to cease all future wall construction, but the administration later agreed to some barriers, citing safety. The Department of Homeland Security planned work to close four wide gaps in the wall near Yuma to better protect migrants who can slip down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorized completion of the project near the Morelos Dam in July, a move officials said reflected the administration's "priority to deploy modern, effective border measures and also improving safety and security along the Southwest Border." It was initially to be funded by the Defense Department but will now be paid for out of Homeland Security's 2021 budget.

Despite that promise, Arizona officials said no action had been taken to actually close the gaps. The federal government apparently put the project out to bid this week, but that may takes weeks or months.

Foster said he decided to act even if the federal government later objects.

"At this point, we are closing that gap and we'll figure out the consequences as we move forward," Foster said at a briefing for reporters. "But bottom line is that the federal government has a duty to protect the states — that's part of the contract, that's part of the constitution. They failed to do that."