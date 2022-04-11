Arizona twin sisters to take stage in NBC's American Song Contest Monday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Arizona twin sisters to take stage in NBC's American Song Contest Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Las Marias American Song Contest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some local artists will get their chance to shine during Monday's episode of NBC's American Song Contest.

Fifty-six artists from across the country are competing to win the vote for best hit song.

Arizona natives "Las Marias" will take the stage for the first time Monday.

Twenty-one-year-old twins Maria Isabel and Maria Teresa are known for playing regional Mexican music, from Mariachi to Norteñas.

"It feels like a privilege and an honor to represent Arizona. Being born in Phoenix and then moving to Nogales, going up to Tucson, we've experienced Arizona at its fullest, so it's an honor to be representing Arizona," Maria said. Especially because there's a lot of talent over there, so for us to be chosen to represent Arizona, it's a huge deal."

You can watch "Las Marias" perform at 7 p.m. Monday on News 4 Tucson.

