Arizona twin sisters to take stage in NBC's American Song Contest Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some local artists will get their chance to shine during Monday's episode of NBC's American Song Contest.
Fifty-six artists from across the country are competing to win the vote for best hit song.
Arizona natives "Las Marias" will take the stage for the first time Monday.
Twenty-one-year-old twins Maria Isabel and Maria Teresa are known for playing regional Mexican music, from Mariachi to Norteñas.
"It feels like a privilege and an honor to represent Arizona. Being born in Phoenix and then moving to Nogales, going up to Tucson, we've experienced Arizona at its fullest, so it's an honor to be representing Arizona," Maria said. Especially because there's a lot of talent over there, so for us to be chosen to represent Arizona, it's a huge deal."
You can watch "Las Marias" perform at 7 p.m. Monday on News 4 Tucson.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE