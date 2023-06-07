Arizona truck driver arrested with 14 migrants locked in unrefrigerated trailer

The truck's driver, Eduardo A. Hernandez of Nogales, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail.
SAHUARITA, Ariz. — A truck driver has been arrested after more than a dozen migrants were found locked inside a trailer in Pima County. Cocaine and fentanyl were also allegedly found in the truck, according to authorities.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on May 25, 14 migrants were found locked in the truck's unrefrigerated trailer on Interstate 19 in Sahuarita.
The people were found during a routine commercial vehicle inspection, DPS said.
When troopers were inspecting the truck, they noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity, and a search was initiated, leading to the discovery of the migrants.
According to DPS, there was only one bottle of water with the 14 people inside the trailer.
"Temperatures in enclosed trailers can be up to 30 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature," DPS said. "The high in Sahuarita on May 25th was approximately 95 degrees, putting the trailer’s occupants at serious risk of heat-related illness."
The trailer's occupants received medical attention and were turned over to Border Patrol agents.
Troopers also found 14.25 pounds of fentanyl powder and 12.55 pounds of cocaine in the cab of the truck.
Eduardo A. Hernandez, 30, of Nogales, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail.
Hernandez faces numerous charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, and 14 counts of endangerment.