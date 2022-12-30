Arizona teen turns himself in for allegedly killing man

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in to authorities for allegedly killing a man in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Authorities say the teenager said he shot a 62-year-old man, who was trying to “get with his 14-yr old sister.”
The 62-year-old has yet to be identified.
Following an interview with detectives, the suspect took them to a remote area in the desert off Salt Mine Road, where they found a body.
In a press release, YCSO said the teen wanted to confront the 62-year-old man and asked him “to pick him up in Camp Verde under the guise of a hunting trip. The two then drove out to Salt Mine Road where the suspect confronted the victim, subsequently shooting and killing him.”
The suspect told authorities he took the victim’s guns from his car before abandoning it. He reportedly left one of the guns in the desert, which has been retrieved by YCSO.
“On Christmas Day a family member went into suspect’s bedroom and found a gun,” YSCO said. “When confronted, the suspect admitted to his family that he killed the victim, and subsequently turned himself in to deputies the following day, where he was taken into custody.”