Arizona suspends over 200 sober living facilities in Arizona for scamming people

TUCSON (KVOA) — The city of Tucson has many reputable sober living facilities, but on Monday the state suspended over 200 facilities in Arizona that were scamming people who needed help the most.
It's being called one of the biggest scandals in the history of the state of Arizona. Fake rehab facilities promising treatment and delivering nothing, all at the taxpayers expense.
Dot Kret has been helping to rehabilitate people for over 40 years, so when the news broke about these facilities defrauding clients and the public, it made her...
"Angry. Because it's always the people who are the most vulnerable that get targeted. By some of these unscrupulous types," she said. "Millions of dollars have been spent on these fraudulent organizations that aren't really helping people.
Since March, they have had three of their clients tell them about being approached by people promising them food, shelter, and clothing to attend a living facility. Only to find there's drugs, alcohol, little food, and no programs to help them deal with their issues.
David Lex is the CEO, he immediately contacted..
"Arizona Office of Inspector General, I contacted the police non-emergency line, I called adult protective services. I'd say they were the most responsive. I also found an FBI tip form for this particular investigation into human trafficking," said Lex. "
Shannon Harris also works at DK Advocated and has worked with some of the women who have been approved by sober living homes. SHe's outraged over the fraud that's being commited.
"It's very very upsetting, it makes the rest of us legitimate behavioral health organization look bad and not only that but these people are preying on these vulnerable people that actually need help," Harris.