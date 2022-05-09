Arizona Supreme Court won't review competency in death case

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to overturn a lower court ruling that found a man set to be executed later this week is competent to be put to death.
The high court without comment on Monday said it would not review last week's ruling.
Clarence Dixon's lawyers are now expected to ask a federal judge in Phoenix to consider his competency as part of a flurry of last-minute court action they hope will prevent Wednesday's scheduled execution.
Meanwhile, the state is offering to mix a new batch of the sedative sedative sodium pentobarbital that it intends to use in the injection.
That would get around arguments from Dixon's lawyers that state testing showed the drug expired in April and is not good until late August, as the state contends.