Arizona State Fair among most Instagrammable in U.S.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona’s state fair has ranked 7 most popular on TikTok and Instagram.
JeffBet has analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views for each state fair to see which ones have been snapped the most by the public.
The hashtag “arizonastatefair” has been viewed over 24 million times on TikTok, and the hashtag “azstatefair” is used most on Instagram, appearing in over 37,691 posts.
Arizona's state fair is very popular on social media and allows the state's fair to be more recognized and will cause the Arizona fair to gain more attraction.