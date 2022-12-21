Arizona single mom’s bank account drained after her 7-year-old spends $897 on game app

If you're a parent, you know how much most kids love technology and tablets. And one of the most popular apps across the country is the gaming platform Roblox.
There are lots of opportunities within the app to spend money and all it takes is your child pressing a few buttons. A single mom found out the hard way.
12 News’ Bianca Buono talked to a mom who is now fighting to get her money back before Christmas.
A single mom working two jobs to support her four kids.
"It's been a struggle,” said Kayla Howard, parent. “It's been a challenge."
A challenge often eased by technology.
"As you can see they all like their devices,” said Howard.
Their favorite app? Roblox. The popular online platform, where users can develop and play games.
Users can pay to upgrade their character or buy additional games.
"I've actually embedded it as part of their chore system,” Howard said. “So I mean, that's how important roblox is in our home."
But a source of fun in Kayla's home has become a source of struggle for her.
"The timing could not have been worse,” she said.
On Saturday as her son was using the app, Kayla got a call from her bank. Several charges from Roblox totaling $897.
"He's 7. He has Autism,” she said. “You know it's hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions."
Kayla's account overdrafted.
The money she was saving for gifts, decorations, and rent was gone a week before christmas.
"I'm trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it. I'm just trying to be as solution-focused about it as I can,” she said.
Right away Kayla reached out to Google Play and Roblox. Google refunded her just $10.
"As you can see, they only refunded this one, but not these,” she said.
Kayla has filed a claim with Roblox and is still waiting to hear back.
A spokesperson tells 12 News they evaluate and refund unauthorized purchases on a case by case basis.
"Sometimes as busy parents we do overlook things,” Howard said.
Smiling through the stress, she just hopes her case is one of them.
"That's what I'm hoping for,” she said. “Just a refund would be awesome."
A Roblox spokesperson says they're looking into Kayla's case.
They say a tip for parents moving forward is to set a monthly spending limit within the app.