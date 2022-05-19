 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Arizona prisoner won't be executed in gas chamber

Frank Jarvis Atwood

Frank Jarvis Atwood

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 8 for killing an 8-year-old girl.

Frank Atwood is the second death-row prisoner to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber.

Gas chamber executions haven't been used in the United States in more than 20 years.

Atwood declined to pick a method of execution when officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber.

Lethal injection is Arizona's default execution method when prisoners refuse to make a selection.

Atwood was sentenced to die for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of Vicki Hoskinson.

