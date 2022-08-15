Arizona Pest Control to donate over $20K to support local schools

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Pest Control has committed over $20,000 to sponsor sports and education programs benefitting local schools.
According to Arizona Pest, the funds will go to Sabino High School, Ironwood Ridge High School, Catalina Foothills High School, Mountain View High School, Salpointe High School, Empire High School, Canyon del Oro High School, Tucson High School, Cienega High School, and Pusch Ridge Christian.
Additionally, they have made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills School District Foundation and $5,000 to the Catholic Tuition Support Organization.
“Excellence in education and after school sports is the key to having successful outcomes for our students and families. Tucson has supported us for the last 75 years and we want to continue to support this amazing community in every way we can," said Caleb Tennenbaum, Marketing Director at Arizona Pest Control.
Arizona Pest Control is also interested in supporting additional after school programs and educational initiatives. Email requests to Caleb Tennenbaum at ctennenbaum@azpest.com for consideration.