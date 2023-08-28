 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona Pest Control supporting local high school sports and education programs

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona Pest Control
AZ Pest Control

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Pest Control is giving $25,000 to sponsoring local high sports and education programs in Tucson.

Some of the high schools include Sabino High School, Ironwood Ridge High School, Catalina Foothills High School, Mountain View High School, Salpointe High School, Empire High School, Canyon del Oro High School, Tucson High School, Cienega High School, Pusch Ridge Christian, and others.

They also have made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills District Foundation and $5000 to the Catholic Tuition Support Organization.

“Excellence in education and after school sports is the key to having successful outcomes for our students and families. Tucson has supported us for the over 75 years and we want to continue to support this amazing community in every way we can.” said Caleb Tennenbaum, Marketing Director at Arizona Pest Control.

