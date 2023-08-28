Arizona Pest Control supporting local high school sports and education programs

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Pest Control is giving $25,000 to sponsoring local high sports and education programs in Tucson.
Some of the high schools include Sabino High School, Ironwood Ridge High School, Catalina Foothills High School, Mountain View High School, Salpointe High School, Empire High School, Canyon del Oro High School, Tucson High School, Cienega High School, Pusch Ridge Christian, and others.
They also have made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills District Foundation and $5000 to the Catholic Tuition Support Organization.
“Excellence in education and after school sports is the key to having successful outcomes for our students and families. Tucson has supported us for the over 75 years and we want to continue to support this amazing community in every way we can.” said Caleb Tennenbaum, Marketing Director at Arizona Pest Control.