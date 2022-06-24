Arizona officials react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Here are the reactions of Arizona officials:
I am proud that Arizona has been ranked the most pro-life state in the country. Here, we will continue to cherish life and protect it in every way possible. 2/2— Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022
Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures. 2/2— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) June 24, 2022
I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision. Phoenix is a pro-choice city. A majority of the city council and I have no interest in using city resources to prevent women from accessing health care.— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 24, 2022
Today, the far-right Supreme Court majority voted to strike down #RoeVsWade and overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that guarantees safe and legal abortions, despite Americans’ broad support for abortion rights.— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) June 24, 2022
The Supreme Court is no longer a legitimate body; it’s become a partisan branch—putting political party platforms before the American people and legal precedent. This week’s SCOTUS rulings highlight this fact: the courts’ conservatives have dismantled separation of church & state pic.twitter.com/BNFFLFSuoN— Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) June 24, 2022