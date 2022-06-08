Arizona non-profit to provide free health screenings in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Arizona non-profit will be providing free health screenings in Tucson.
The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona aims to prevent kidney disease through Path to Wellness.
Participants will get a real-time assessment of their kidney health, risk of diabetes and heart disease.
After providing a blood and urine sample, registrants will work through the stages of the screening, including consultation with a doctor, education of kidney disease in both English and Spanish. The organization says they will also assist with obtaining health insurance and follow-up doctor's appointments.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 25 at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 226 E. Lester St.
To register visit azkidney.org/pathtowellness.
For more information about the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, call (602) 840-1644 or visit www.azkidney.org.