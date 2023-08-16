Arizona mentioned five times in Georgia indictment

TUCSON (KVOA) - The nearly 100-page indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury Monday night alleges former President Donald Trump lead a criminal enterprise in an effort to overturn the will of Georgia voters in the fall of 2020, by pressuring elected officials and engaging in a conspiracy.
"There are 19 indicted individuals in the Fulton County case," University of Arizona Law Professor Christopher Griffin said. "Whereas, Jack Smith only indicted Donald Trump. What you get when you read the indictment from Georgia is really the expanse of the alleged activities that took place."
The indictment points to a phone call Mr. Trump is alleged to have made to then Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers around Christmas 2020.
Bowers reportedly told former President Trump:
"I voted for you, I worked for you. I campaigned for you. I just won't do anything illegal for you."
In 2020, President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona by a little more than 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million cast.
Winning over both Republicans and Independent voters is critical in this state if Donald Trump is once again the nominee.
"There are not enough Republican voters to win Arizona with Republicans alone," Paul Bentz, the Vice President and chief pollster of HighGround Public Affairs said. "He needs independent voters and this type of behavior is driving people in the wrong direction."
Bentz argues the GOP will be able to put Arizona in play next fall if the party goes in a different direction from the former president.
"He lost it in 2020, his hand-picked candidates lost it in 2022," Bentz said. "I don't see anything that they're doing differently to the point where they'd be able to win those folks back. Somebody like DeSantis or some other Republican candidate who could bring a fresh voice and really have a marked difference from Biden, would have a chance to win the state. But, I don't think Trump does at this point."
