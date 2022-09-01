Arizona man sentenced to 46 months in prison for importing drugs

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Arizona man on Wednesday was sentenced to 46 months in prison and five years of supervised release for importing drugs.
Twenty-two-year-old Jesus Alfonso Duarte pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.
In March 2020, Duarte entered the United States at DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona with over 25 pounds of methamphetamine, five pound of heroin, and two pounds of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Duarte later admitted in an interview with federal agents that he was working for a known drug trafficker in Mexico. Prior to reentering the U.S., Duarte had been lending his vehicle to the trafficker.