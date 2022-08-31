Arizona man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual conduct with minors

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Mohave Valley has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual conduct with minors.
A jury found 47-year-old Kyle Matthew Thompson guilty on two counts of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with two 15-year-old girls, and two counts of Commission of Sex Offense by Registered Sex Offender.
In 2013, Thompson was convicted for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Following his prison release in 2016, authorities say he continued committing similar crimes by impersonating movie producers and actors through social media to attract his young victims.
On Dec 26, 2016 after capturing the attention of two 15-year-old victims, Thompson traveled to meet them in person. Authorities say Thompson socialized with the first victim's friends and family after having sexual intercourse with the victim.
The second victim was under the impression that Thomas was a famous actor after he photoshopped himself into various photos. Thompson pressured victim 2 to engage in sexual acts with him before and during the trip, authorities said.
“Social media makes children particularly vulnerable to sexual predators,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino in a press release. “This sentence should send a powerful message to anyone who travels with the intent to abuse young people.”