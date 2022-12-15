Arizona man arrested for sexual exploitation of 15-year-old girl

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl.
Police arrested 47-year-old Joel Disanto of Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday.
He has been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He is expected to be charged with sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
The Casa Grande Police Department began the investigation in October. In a news release, they said it was discovered the 15-year-old met with Disanto for sexual encounters.
“Much of this information was discovered through various social media sites used by the suspect and the victim,” CGPD said. “Detectives discovered significant information and evidence on Disanto’s social media accounts demonstrating sexual predator activities.”
Disanto is a registered sex offender, police say.