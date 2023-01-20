Arizona Lottery sales, prize redemptions remain paused due to outage

PHOENIX (KVOA) —Arizona Lottery sales and prize redemptions remain paused as a statewide outage continues, lottery officials said Friday.
In a news release, Arizona Lottery said they are waiting for Scientific Games, the company that operates its gaming system, to “implement a solution that upholds the integrity of the Lottery’s games.”
They said Scientific Games first experienced the outage Thursday morning, impacting Arizona Lottery’s retailers and customer service locations.
“SG’s initial investigation has determined that a January 19 system update that installed two new lottery games caused the system to crash. SG is working closely with Arizona Lottery Officials to resolve the situation and bring the system back online,” Arizona Lottery said.
Drawings for Lottery games are expected to continue as scheduled to honor wagers placed prior to the outage.
As of Friday morning, there is no estimated time that ticket sales and prize redemption will resume.
For more information, visit www.arizonalottery.com/.