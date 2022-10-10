 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona Lottery’s Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at over $400 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Mega Millions / lottery
By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Lottery’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are currently both over $400 million and there’s still time to get your ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million, and the Powerball jackpot is at $401 million. 

The next drawing for the winner of the Powerball jackpot will be held on Monday at 8 p.m. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased until 6:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing for both games. Lottery tickets are $2 each.

Jackpot winners for either game have the choice between a 30-year annuity or receive a lump-sum cash payment. Arizona residents have two chances of winning.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are given to Arizona programs/organizations by the Arizona Lottery each year in support of higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation and more. In 2021, the Arizona Lottery’s ticket proceeds gave back over $287 million to Arizona communities.

For more information, please visit the Arizona Lottery website.

Recommended for you