...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Warning area both Saturday
and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Arizona Lottery resumes sales following outage

  • Updated
Courtesy: Arizona State Lottery

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Lottery has resumed its sales following a statewide outage, lottery officials said Friday afternoon. 

In a news release, Arizona Lottery said they are working with Scientific Games, the company that operates its gaming system, to bring ticket checking and prize redemption back online.

They said Scientific Games first experienced the outage Thursday morning, impacting Arizona Lottery’s retailers and customer service locations.

“SG’s initial investigation has determined that a January 19 system update that installed two new lottery games caused the system to crash," Arizona Lottery said.

Drawings for Lottery games are expected to continue as scheduled to honor wagers placed prior to the outage.

For more information, visit www.arizonalottery.com/

