Arizona Lottery resumes sales following outage

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Lottery has resumed its sales following a statewide outage, lottery officials said Friday afternoon.
In a news release, Arizona Lottery said they are working with Scientific Games, the company that operates its gaming system, to bring ticket checking and prize redemption back online.
They said Scientific Games first experienced the outage Thursday morning, impacting Arizona Lottery’s retailers and customer service locations.
“SG’s initial investigation has determined that a January 19 system update that installed two new lottery games caused the system to crash," Arizona Lottery said.
Drawings for Lottery games are expected to continue as scheduled to honor wagers placed prior to the outage.
For more information, visit www.arizonalottery.com/.