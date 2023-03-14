Arizona licensed insurance agent charged with mail fraud

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Arizona licensed insurance agent has been charged with six counts of mail fraud and scheme to defraud elderly clients.
71-year-old Victoria Totten of Green Valley, Arizona defrauded various elderly clients out of approximately $114,000 dollars.
Totten falsely represented the terms of the payment structure offered by the insurance companies and claimed that payment should be made in advance to lock in a lower rate.
She would then misuse the large portions of the victims' funds for her own personal use and to pay insurance premium for her other clients.