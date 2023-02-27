Arizona license and ID cards getting updated look

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will be releasing brand new driver license and ID cards in March.
The new design will include new security features to help prevent counterfeit reproductions and fraud.
New features of this card include:
- 100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.
- Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.
- “Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.
- Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.
- “Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.
The new cards will be available mid-March for both Travel ID's and standard ID's.
For more information, visit azdot.gov.