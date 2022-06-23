 Skip to main content
Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

  • Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways.

The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts.

The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings.

More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped.

Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.