Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Arizona judge nixes suit that wants Trump backers off ballot

Paul Gosar

FILE - This file Oct. 5, 2018 photos shows Paul Gosar (R), a former dentist who serves as the U.S. Representative for Arizona's 4th congressional district since 2013.

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix has dismissed lawsuits seeking to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from the ballot because they participated in or helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that ended with an unprecedented attack on Congress.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury's decision was made public on Friday.

It means Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the ballot.

Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running for Secretary of State, Arizona's chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that the politicians can't hold office because they participated in an insurrection.

