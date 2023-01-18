 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected for most
of the area. Outlying locations prone to colder temperatures
may drop lower.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Arizona hires new directors for corrections, public safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona hires new directors for corrections, public safety

Ryan Thornell-Director of Department of Corrections (left); Jeff Glover-Director Of Department of Public Safety (right). 

 Arizona Governor's Office

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has new directors for its Department of Corrections and Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Ryan Thornell will take over the DOC while Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover will be the next head of the DPS.

Thornell has worked in corrections for more than 18 years and has been deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections.

Thornell will begin his Arizona job on Jan. 30. He replaces David Shinn, who retired Jan. 4 after being the state's DOC director since late 2019.

Glover replaces DPS. Col. Heston Silbert, who retired Jan. 6 after serving as DPS director since 2020 and deputy director for five years before that.

Glover joined the Tempe Police Department in 1999 and retired as a commander in February 2020 before returning eight months later as interim chief of police.

Glover became Tempe's first Black police chief in August 2021 and he will be the first Black to head the DPS.

"I have the utmost confidence that these directors have the expertise and wherewithal to take on the challenges and opportunities in their departments," Hobbs said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you