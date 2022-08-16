Arizona health department launches monkeypox information website

TUCSON (KVOA) — The state's health department has launched a new website to help residents understand the monkeypox outbreak.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Aug. 6, the state had 118 reported cases of monkeypox, with most of those occurring in the Phoenix and Tucson areas.
The rare viral infection has been reported since May across multiple countries. ADHS says it is rarely life-threatening but can cause painful rash and lesions.
They say the resource is a way for Arizonans to "Know, Prevent, Identify and Treat."
Information from the ADHS:
Know: Monkeypox is spread through very close, often intimate, contact. The site has an infographic explaining activities that put people at high risk for monkeypox. It also explains that monkeypox isn’t spread through brief conversations or walking past an infected person, so the risk from normal activities such as shopping, using a public restroom, or going to a restaurant is quite low.
Prevent: Vaccines are available to those at high risk or who have been exposed to monkeypox. Contact your local health department for more information. Residents of Maricopa County or Pima County interested in vaccination can fill out their vaccine interest forms.
Identify: Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough), and rash (may be located on any part of the body including on or near the genitals). Testing is available in Arizona. Contact your health care provider to arrange testing.
Treat: Medication is available and may be recommended by your doctor.
For more information, visit ADHS - Monkeypox - Home (azdhs.gov).