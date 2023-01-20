 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Warning area both Saturday
and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Arizona governor issues order to improve state’s death penalty process

  • Updated
Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO —  Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to improve the state’s death penalty process.

Friday's announcement establishes a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner. The commissioner will be tasked with “reviewing and providing transparency into the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry (ADCRR) lethal injection drug and gas chamber chemical procurement process, execution protocols, and staffing considerations including training and experience.”

Following the review, the commissioner is expected to issue a report that includes recommendations on “improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process.”

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said the order is part of Hobbs’ “First 100 Days Initiative.”

The executive order can be read here. 