Arizona governor issues order to improve state’s death penalty process

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to improve the state’s death penalty process.
Friday's announcement establishes a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner. The commissioner will be tasked with “reviewing and providing transparency into the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry (ADCRR) lethal injection drug and gas chamber chemical procurement process, execution protocols, and staffing considerations including training and experience.”
Following the review, the commissioner is expected to issue a report that includes recommendations on “improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process.”
In a news release, the Governor’s Office said the order is part of Hobbs’ “First 100 Days Initiative.”
The executive order can be read here.